Parties go digital, to reduce dry waste during polling

Parties go digital, to reduce dry waste during polling

The civic body is also cleaning up areas within the one-kilometre radius of the polling stations in the city to ensure proper waste management

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 04:08 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 00:48 ist
Representative image. Credit; iStock Photo

The BBMP has deployed several casual labourers and pourakarmikas to clean the polling booths to ensure a litter-free election on Wednesday.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body expects some waste generation on polling day due to the use of paperwork.

“Most of the things will be in the form of booklets and envelopes, which will be stored for some time and then disposed of according to the SOP,” Girinath told DH.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike said political parties have extensively used digital platforms for campaigning this election season. This has reduced the need for printed material that may contribute to dry waste. Sources have also said the clearing of blackspots and construction debris has been given to another agency through a tendering process that began 15 days ago.

Read | Election code breached as parties provide free bus service to voters

The civic body is also cleaning up areas within the one-kilometre radius of the polling stations in the city to ensure proper waste management. They are also decluttering stormwater drains that will prevent waterlogging and disruption to movement.

Girinath noted that waste generated by banners and flexes erected by various political parties are pretty much non-existent this time, thanks to the ban on flexes by the poll panel. The BBMP also held meetings with printers and publications to ensure printed materials do not end up as litter.

NGO Hasiru Dala said paper waste has increased by two to five per cent, with pamphlets accounting for a significant share.

But Nagaraj, known popularly as Plog Raja, said the dry waste generated this polling season has been minimal. “Pamphlets and slips might be potentially littered on polling day, but I hope that adequate bins will be placed at all polling stations." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru news
Bengaluru
BBMP
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

 