Party workers clash in Govindarajanagar, 2 cops injured  

Workers of two political parties clashed in Govindarajanagar on Friday evening over erecting banners in BGS stadium, MC Layout, for a function.

Police resorted to lathicharge to bring the crowd under control.

The function, organised by Uma Shankar, is scheduled to be held on March 19, under the banner of 'Stree Shakthi Mahila Samavesha'. He had taken permission from the BBMP.

While his supporters were putting up banners on Friday evening, a group of men barged into the ground and raised objections and a fight ensued. Two policemen sustained injuries and are being treated for their injuries.