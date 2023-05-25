Passenger arrested at KIA for molesting flight attendant  

A 21-year-old flight attendant has complained that she was sexually harassed by a passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

The alleged incident happened when the passenger was deboarding from an AirAsia flight on Monday morning.

Aadhya (name changed), a resident of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, was part of the cabin crew on the AirAsia flight number 6E-702, flying from Kochi to Bhopal via Bengaluru. The flight landed in KIA at 6.06 am.

As the passengers deboarded, the occupant of seat number 38 Sijin A, a resident of Kollengode Town in Kerala's Palakkad district, asked Aadhya if he must change the flight to depart for Goa. Aadhya told him the flight was going to Bhopal from KIA and asked him to deplane and board another flight.

As Aadhya stood near the flight’s back seat, Sijin came up from behind and touched her rear. Aadhya confronted Sijin, but he did not respond. She alerted security personnel, who detained Sijin and handed him over to the KIA police.

A senior police officer said Sijin has been arrested under the charges of sexual harassment and is lodged in the Central Prison, Parappana Agrahara. Sijin works as a manager with a private firm in Kerala.