Passenger from London tests positive for COVID-19

A man who arrived in the city on the repatriation flight from London on Monday has tested positive for coronavirus. The 24-year-old has been identified as P958.

Doctors deployed for COVID-19 screening at the Kempegowda International Airport found all 321 passengers who arrived from London to be asymptomatic. The passengers landed at KIA at 4.30 am on Monday.

P958 is said to be among the 173 who opted for three-star Keys Hotel, Whitefield, for their 14-day quarantine.

Asked about P958’s primary and secondary contacts since arrival, a senior health department official said: “All other passengers tested negative, except one.”

The official further added: “We have identified those seated in the front, back and side rows. They have tested negative. The hotel staff who served food to this passenger will be quarantined. The passenger (P958) has been shifted to the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre at Victoria Hospital.”

A health department official also said while the room will be sanitised and disinfected, the hotel will not be sealed.

A spokesperson for Lemon Tree Hotel, which manages the Keys Select, Whitefield, said in a statement: “All our staff are equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and use them throughout the day. The service process defined by the government ensures that the staff do not come in direct contact with any quarantined guest."

The statement also said all guests at the hotel are being tested. “The protocol is that should any guest test positive, then he/she is taken by the government to the appropriate hospital for treatment. The guest’s room will be sealed, disinfected and rested (not used) for three to four days. The corridor also goes through a deep cleaning and sanitisation process,” it added.

Quoting the Bengaluru Urban DC’s office, doctors on screening duties in the airport maintain that the number of passengers on the London flight as 321, though minister S Suresh Kumar has put the figures at 326.

Kumar, the state government's spokesperson on the COVID-19 matters, also said 23 people arrived at the Mangaluru seaport on Tuesday night, while 179 arrived at Mangaluru’s airport from Dubai. He also said 42 had been flown in from Singapore to Bengaluru on Tuesday.