Passenger traffic at Bengaluru international airport rises 18.9% in 2021

Passenger traffic at Bengaluru international airport surged by 18.9 per cent year-on-year to 16.07 million in calendar year 2021 backed by a double-digit growth in the domestic passenger volume in the wake of an increased pace of vaccination and easing of travel restrictions by various states post the second wave, among others, its operator said.

The Kempegowda International Airport, run by Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), had handled a total of 13.51 million passengers in 2020, the year that witnessed suspension of domestic air passengers services for almost two months till May 25 besides scheduled international passenger flights, which have still not been resumed, owing to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The private airport operator also said that it has been able to recover to 48 per cent of the pre-Covid level traffic of 33.65 million passengers handled in CY 2019.

An increased pace of vaccination followed by greater optimism that travellers have exuded in air travel has led to a substantial recovery in domestic passenger traffic in CY 2021. During this period, Bengaluru airport welcomed 16.07 million passengers, registering a growth of 18.9 per cent as compared to 13.51 million passengers in CY 2020, BIAL said in a release. With the gradual easing of curbs by various state governments, domestic passenger traffic recorded a double-digit growth at 22 per cent with 2021 passenger volume at 15.2 million against 12.39 million handled during CY 2020, it said.

The second wave of Covid-19, which led to continued travel restrictions across the globe, followed by supply-side limitations on seat load factors have led to a decline in international traffic, BIAL said, adding that during this period, international passenger traffic shrunk by 15.5 per cent, from 1.12 million in CY 2020 to 0.94 million in CY 2021. "The positive environment in 2021 ignited hopes for a better 2022 in terms of recovery. However, the recent outbreak of the new Omicron variant followed by a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country is expected to suppress growth further,” said Hari Marar, MD-CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

BIAL believes that air traffic will eventually recover. However, the pace of recovery will depend on factors such as favourable policies by regulators and easing of travel restrictions across the country and the globe, amongst others, added Marar.

In 2021, the airport handled 22.5 per cent higher air traffic movements at 1,53,212 compared to 2020 with both domestic and international movements spiking 23.8 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, it said, adding the highest single-day ATMs were 590, registered on December 19, 2021, while the daily average ATMs for CY 2021 stood at 420 per day.

The year also saw a significant growth in number of domestic destinations from 54 (pre-Covid) to 74, the highest ever for the Bangalore Airport owing to enhanced connectivity to Tier II/III cities with as many as 14 new routes - Agra, Bareilly, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Nashik, Silchar, Jamnagar, Jharsuguda, Jorhat, Jaisalmer, Kurnool, Rajkot, Durgapur and Kanpur - getting connected from Bengaluru, BIAL said. Bangalore Airport currently operates flight to 20 international destinations under the Air Bubble arrangement with various countries.

