Patient registration to go online soon: Sudhakar

Patient registration in district hospitals to go online soon: Sudhakar

He added that the system would be implemented in taluk hospitals

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 24 2022, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 01:40 ist
K Sudhakar. Credit: DH file photo

Patient registrations at all district hospitals in Karnataka will go online within a month, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has announced.

Patients can get appointments online or through SMS and pay online, which would also reduce crowding in hospitals. He added that the system would be implemented in taluk hospitals, too.

Dr Sudhakar was speaking to mediapersons after an inspection of the Jayanagar General Hospital here.

He announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for the hospital’s repair works. The hospital administration made a presentation to the minister, highlighting the need for equipment maintenance, requirement for fire safety installations and repairs, and the high costs of biomedical waste treatment, among others.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

k sudhakar
Healthcare
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Women's financial freedom key step towards progress

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

Seven spine-chilling shows for you

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

How to travel from Delhi to Manali in electric vehicle

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

Malaysia's ex-PM & multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

After 'doomsday' floods, Sudanese fear worse to come

 