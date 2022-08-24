Patient registration in district hospitals to go online soon: Sudhakar

Patient registrations at all district hospitals in Karnataka will go online within a month, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has announced.

Patients can get appointments online or through SMS and pay online, which would also reduce crowding in hospitals. He added that the system would be implemented in taluk hospitals, too.

Dr Sudhakar was speaking to mediapersons after an inspection of the Jayanagar General Hospital here.

He announced a grant of Rs 5 crore for the hospital’s repair works. The hospital administration made a presentation to the minister, highlighting the need for equipment maintenance, requirement for fire safety installations and repairs, and the high costs of biomedical waste treatment, among others.