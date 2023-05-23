Patient was brought dead and all protocols were followed: St Martha's

St Martha's Hospital issued a statement on Monday that 23-year-old Batula Bhanurekhs Rekha, who died after drowning in the flooded KR Circle underpass on Sunday, was brought dead, amid allegations that the hospital delayed treatment.

The statement reads that an ECG was performed on her immediately on arrival which revealed a flatline, and the procedure was repeated later as per public demand, the statement says.

Rekha's brother Batula Sandeep had brought her to the hospital in an unresponsive state at 4.05 pm on Sunday. The emergency team immediately attended to her and found that she had no respiratory movements, pulse or recordable BP, as per the statement. There was frothy discharge from her mouth and nose, and her pupils were dilated and fixed. ECG revealed a flat line as well, after which the patient was declared brought dead at 4.15 pm.

Some media persons and public rushed into the emergency section demanding treatment and repeat of the ECG, and hence ECG was done again at 4.35 pm, says the statement.

Speaking to DH, hospital PRO Dr Anto Deol, said, "The patient was dead on arrival and nothing could have been done then. We followed all protocols and procedures, and have shared this information with the police, health department and the Chief Minister's office."

Rekha's family members and the driver, who survived the accident were brought to the hospital by 4.30 pm, were given treatment and their condition has been stable.

Rekha's body was transferred to the hospital mortuary late night on Sunday, and was transferred by the police to Victoria hospital for autopsy on Monday morning.