Patients with Influenza-Like Illness dominate COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru

The city’s COVID-19 figures are dominated by people with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) who also test positive for coronavirus.

Their numbers went up on Saturday with the addition of 12 new cases. Two deaths were also announced, both linked to ILI.

District health officer Dr K Srinivas attributed the growing number of cases to the stringent programme to test those with ILI and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) across KPME-registered medical institutions.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

“We were focused on interstate travellers all this time, but now we are focusing on these ILI cases. It is because of these programmes that we are uncovering all these new cases,” Dr Srinivas said.

Thirty-one cases were reported in Bengaluru on the first day of the weekend and most of them were ILI cases. The others include two interstate travellers, two inter-district travellers, two SARI cases, nine primary contacts of known COVID-19 cases, and one secondary contact.

Six Nimhans staffers — all women aged between 28 to 51 years — tested positive on Friday. All six were said to be contacts of a mentally ill patient, who the police picked up at Gurappanapalya on June 5 and brought to Nimhans, where she tested positive.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The six confirmed cases include four Group D staffers and two security guards, who were a part of a larger group of 36 people quarantined at Nimhans. “All six confirmed cases have been placed in their own special ward at Victoria Hospital,” Dr Srinivas said.

Two deaths

Among the two dead due to COVID-19 was a 62-year-old man diagnosed with ILI and a known case of asthma. He was referred to Victoria Hospital from another hospital on June 11. He died on Friday.

A senior doctor at Victoria Hospital said the individual first sought treatment on June 9. “The fact that he had juvenile and untreated diabetes made him highly susceptible to Covid-19,” the doctor said.