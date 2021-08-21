Patrol police catch man fleeing after murdering friend

A 24-year-old man from East Bengaluru was arrested by patrol police on Friday for murdering his friend during a petty fight.

Prashanth, 24, a painter from Srinivasanagar, had allegedly absconded after fatally bludgeoning his friend Nitish, 32, a bar bender, on Thursday night.

Prashanth and Nitish were good friends and often partied together after work. On Thursday night, they and another friend named Pappal got together at a building site and had drinks. But they soon got fighting over some issue, and Nitish kicked Prashanth. Pappal intervened to stop the fight.

The friends then slept in the same place. After some time, Prashanth got up and found Nitish sleeping. He picked a stone and smashed it on Nitish's head before escaping.

Nitish's screams drew local residents to the building. The matter was immediately reported to the police.

Amaresh and Shiva Kumar, constables from the DJ Hall police station, who were patrolling the streets on a Cheetah motorcycle at the time, went in the direction of where Nitish had fled. A short while later, they found a man with bloodstained clothes trying to escape. They detained him for questioning. He turned out be to Prashanth.