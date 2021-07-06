As it experiments with various methods of enforcing contactless traffic rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have now enabled citizens to pay traffic fines via Paytm.
Though contactless methods to register violations exist, violators were given paper challans and were allowed to pay fines digitally at Bangalore One centres or at the BTP website.
Now though, the BTP can send digital challans via the Paytm app and enable the public to pay them using the app. BTP sources said the system is already in place in several states.
Senior officials said Paytm will not charge a commission for the payment of traffic fines. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant inaugurated the new feature on Monday.
