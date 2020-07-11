People anxious about Covid-19 cases leave Bengaluru en masse

The heightening pandemic situation coupled with the weekend lockdown is pushing more people homewards.

Data from the NHAI toll plaza at Nelamangala reveals that the number of vehicles leaving the city increased by 2,000 last Saturday. These could be people trying to dodge the weekend lockdown by getting out or heading home to escape the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

As rumours of a total lockdown went viral on June 28, the number of vehicles exiting the city touched 29,348, against the average of 26,000. That number only increased by hundreds.

Last Saturday, ahead of the first total lockdown, the numbers stood at 27,322, followed by a near lull on Sunday as the number of exiting vehicles fell to 8,700.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Officials said the variation in numbers could be interpreted differently — from regular travelers getting home to those wanting to dodge the lockdown.

“The numbers are dynamic with several factors accounting for the people moving out. It would be impossible to keep track of the motives behind people leaving the city,” a senior official in NHAI said.

Some of those heading home cited lack of jobs and Covid-19 fears as reasons for their decision to leave. A woman who was going to Shira with five of her family members said the pandemic has hit her earnings.

“Eking out a living in Bengaluru has become impossible as there is absolutely no work. Considering the rising number of Covid cases, it doesn’t seem like we will return to normalcy anytime soon. We have a small piece of land. It is better to return home and start farming on that land,” she said.

DyCM urges people to stay put

Asking people not to panic over the Covid situation, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan asked city residents to stay put. “Compared to other metro cities, we are managing the situation well at all stages,” he said. “We have far-sighted officials working hard to contain the epidemic.”