Perspective most important for this lenswoman

Alina Jebby has an eye to discern the unique moments of an ordinary day. Her lens captures things passersby dismiss as commonplace.

Eager to show others the knack of picking that unique shot, the interior designer broadcasts her monthly walk on social media and lets amateur photographers and photo enthusiasts wanting to do something mobile join her.

“Initially, I was going on these walks alone,” Alina said, explaining how she came across the idea. “Then I thought I could do this with a group and help people see the beauty in little things.”

Her latest walk was called Neon Lights, where participants could try clicking pictures in low light. “Some models volunteered to pose,” Alina added.

An interior designer with Design Café, Alina has organised six walks so far besides a few workshops. She has also worked with some groups, meeting them occasionally at Cubbon Park.

“Sometimes, we explore street food. The Ramadan trail around Shivajinagar has great joints. We also take nature portraits,” she said.

Her broadcasts on social media attracts at least 20 like-minded individuals who join her for the walks. Enthusiasts pay for workshops. “I teach amateurs basic camera settings. We do a trial run and discuss improvements. Later, we head off for a final walk,” she said.

Alina’s blog is full of pictures from the activities she’s involved with since March.