PES offers first-ever UG course in sports management

For the first time in Karnataka, PES University has introduced an undergraduate programme in sports management in a general degree course.

“The BBA in Sports Management course will commence from the current academic year. Admissions will begin soon after the PUC II results are announced,” said Dr K S Sridhar, registrar, PES University. The course will include various training and skill enhancement modules and will cover a range of topics from active sports training to sports medicine, data science, psychology, sports marketing, entrepreneurship and more.