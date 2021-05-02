PES University provides free meals to needy amid curfew

PES University provides free meals to needy during curfew

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 02 2021, 01:11 ist
  • updated: May 02 2021, 03:44 ist
University chancellor Prof M R Doreswamy. Credit: DH Photo

PES University has volunteered to provide free meals for the needy during the pandemic. The university is delivering free food to the families of Covid-19 patients and to those struggling with poverty and food insecurity due to the curfew.

“The free food service started on day one of the Janata curfew and we are providing meals to the families of Covid-affected patients admitted at various hospitals,  including the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Vanivilas Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and Nimhans, among others,” read a press communication from the university.  

University chancellor Prof M R Doreswamy said the service will continue till the curfew is lifted.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M R Doreswamy
Karnataka
Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

Sent 3,000 oxygen concentrators to help India: UNICEF

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

'Delhi Capitals performing well as a team this season'

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

In this Covid ICU, patients talk to kin through CCTVs

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

London City Airport becomes first to rely on remote ATC

 