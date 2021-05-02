PES University provides free meals to needy during curfew

PES University has volunteered to provide free meals for the needy during the pandemic. The university is delivering free food to the families of Covid-19 patients and to those struggling with poverty and food insecurity due to the curfew.

“The free food service started on day one of the Janata curfew and we are providing meals to the families of Covid-affected patients admitted at various hospitals, including the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Vanivilas Hospital, Victoria Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and Nimhans, among others,” read a press communication from the university.

University chancellor Prof M R Doreswamy said the service will continue till the curfew is lifted.