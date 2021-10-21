PFI demands action against Hindutva outfits

PFI demands action against Hindutva outfits

The outfits have been accused of brandishing swords, guns and pistols in public during Vijayadashami

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2021, 01:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 03:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday asked the state government to take action against the “intimidatory tactics” of Hindutva organisations during the Vijayadashami. 

Addressing a press conference here, PFI state general secretary A K Ashraff accused the Vishva Hindu Parishat, the Bajrang Dal and other organisations of brandishing swords, guns and pistols in public during the celebration of the festival in Udupi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere and other places.

Stating that the exhibition of such weapons in public is against the law, the PFI’s Bengaluru unit president Ilyas Mohammed said that the chief minister must take action to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

PFI
Vijayadashami
Bajrang Dal
VHP
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Temples don’t need privatisation

Temples don’t need privatisation

Rahul seeks 'return to ideology’, but will Cong follow?

Rahul seeks 'return to ideology’, but will Cong follow?

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 