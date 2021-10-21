PFI demands action against Hindutva outfits

The Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday asked the state government to take action against the “intimidatory tactics” of Hindutva organisations during the Vijayadashami.

Addressing a press conference here, PFI state general secretary A K Ashraff accused the Vishva Hindu Parishat, the Bajrang Dal and other organisations of brandishing swords, guns and pistols in public during the celebration of the festival in Udupi, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere and other places.

Stating that the exhibition of such weapons in public is against the law, the PFI’s Bengaluru unit president Ilyas Mohammed said that the chief minister must take action to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.