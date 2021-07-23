Phone thieves vent anger at parked vehicles after infighting

Phone thieves vent anger at parked vehicles after fight

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 04:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three men high on alcohol and drugs got into an argument among themselves and went on a rampage damaging parked vehicles in RPC Layout, West Bengaluru, in the early hours of Thursday, police said. 

Local residents were drawn out of their homes by the loud noise of vehicles being smashed around 1 am. Before they could react, the vandals had smashed three cars and two goods auto-rickshaws, and fled the scene. 

Police rushed to the spot after receiving a complaint. CCTV footage shows the vandals  arriving at New Colony. Moments later, they are seen arguing among themselves, and pushing and shouting at each other. They then take a wooden log and smash the parked vehicles. 

"We have identified the vandals. They are habitual mobile phone thieves. We will track them down soon," said an officer from the Vijayanagar police station. 

Bengaluru
vandalism
Karnataka

