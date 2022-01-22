Physics Prof Tarun Souradeep takes over as director of Raman Research Institute

Noted physicist Prof Tarun Souradeep took over as the Director of Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Prof Souradeep, who obtained a PhD from the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), is also a post-doctoral fellow at the Kansas State University's High Energy Physics Group and the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics.

He served at IUCAA as a scientist for two decades before moving to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, as professor and chair of the Physics Department at the IISER until his recent appointment as the Director of RRI, Bengaluru. Prof Souradeep's key contributions in his area of expertise Cosmology and Gravitational Wave Physics and Astronomy resulted in creating a strong sustained Indian effort addressing issues at par with international research. He is also the spokesperson (Science) for LIGO-India and Member Secretary of LIGO -India Scientific Management Board.

Assuming the charge of RRI, Bengaluru, Prof Souradeep said, "It is an honour to be at the helm of RRI, an institution with very rich heritage and unique scientific legacy. It has nurtured a healthy balance of top-end research, together with technological capability that holds great promise for the future frontier endeavour at par with the best in the world."

