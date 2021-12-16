PIL: Docs’ conference may become a super-spreader event

The high court on Wednesday asked the state government whether the organisers of NEOCON 2021, a conference of healthcare professionals scheduled to be held from December 16 to 19, have sought any permission. The conference, organised by the National Neonatology Forum, is to be held at a resort in Hoskote.

A health professional has filed a PIL petition raising concerns about the participation of nearly 3,000 medical practitioners, especially neonatologists, in the conference. Hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum asked the government advocate to seek instructions as to whether the organisers would adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed after the Omicron variant was detected. The matter will be heard again on December 17.

The petitioner stated that with 3,000 people from across the country attending the event, the conference could become a super-spreader, hampering the safety and well-being of not only the participating health professionals but also of their immediate families and patients (under-18s).

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Shridhar Prabhu said that if any doctor tested positive, all the participants — including paediatricians working in government hospitals — would have to be quarantined. The advocate cited the advisory issued by the government on November 28, 2021, that asked for postponing social and cultural events in educational institutions. He emphasised that the advisory also asked medical practitioners to conduct conferences virtually.

Check out DH's latest videos