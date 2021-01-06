PIL filed in Karnataka HC against 'noise pollution' from old-age home

PIL filed against 'noise pollution' from old-age home

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 06 2021, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 02:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo.

The high court has directed the state government to place on record the details of old-age homes established in Bengaluru. 

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka gave this direction while hearing a PIL petition against the “noise pollution” caused by an old-age home on 8th Main Road in Girinagar in South Bengaluru. 

The bench observed that ordering the closure of the old-age home will be a violation of the fundamental rights of senior citizens and stated that the government would have to sort out the issue. The court also asked the old-age home to call a meeting and try to find a solution.

Further, the court said that under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, it is the obligation of the state government to prescribe a scheme for the maintenance and welfare of senior citizens.

The court said the government should take steps to protect the life and liberty of senior citizens.

