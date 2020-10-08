PIL plea in Karnataka High Court seeks use of A4 paper, duplex printing in court documents

The High Court of Karnataka heard a petition seeking its direction to order the use of A4 size papers in the High Court and in all the state subordinate courts.

The PIL is also asking the court’s direction to print on both sides of the paper for all purposes.

The petition, filed by law students Akriti Agarwal, Bhavana M and Lakshya Purohit, submitted a March 5, 2020, Supreme Court circular for mandatory implementation of A4 size papers with double-side printing to bring uniformity and save the environment.

The practice right now is to use foolscap, legal-size paper and A4 size for pleadings in courts.

Citing Rule 2 of Chapter 12 in the High Court of Karnataka rules mandating foolscap paper, the petitioners said the practice has continued from the British colonial era that made justice costly and inaccessible.

They also noted that the High Courts of Calcutta and Tripura have already mandated the use of A4 size papers and printing on both sides.

A division bench of the high court headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka issued a notice to the Registrar General of the High Court in the matter.