Plan to use food delivery t-shirts during Karnataka curfew? Think again

City police have warned against people who may be defying the curfew in the guise of ‘essential services’ such as food delivery.

City police commissioner Kamal Pant said his officers are aware of people getting out of homes in the guise of essential services.

“The government has exempted certain essential services (from the curfew) keeping public interest in mind,” Pant said. “Anyone trying to come out in the name of such exempted services will be booked and severely dealt with.”

The commissioner recalled last year’s experience when a few people were prowling around wearing the t-shirts of food delivery services exempted from the curfew when they were not associated with them in any manner.

“This time, we are vigilant and will initiate action against such miscreants or anyone venturing out unnecessarily,” Pant warned.

DCPs given charge

He said the jurisdictional DCPs have been given charge of security in all divisions. “The DCPs have held several meetings with the ACPs and inspectors at the divisional level and instructed them to strictly implement the rules,” he said.

“Besides, police will also be patrolling all through the day and book anyone found violating the rules,” the commissioner added.