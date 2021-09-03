Plea seeks lifting of ban on treatment against suicidal ideas

A neuropsychiatrist from Hubballi has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for lifting the ban on administering Electro Convulsive Treatment (ECT) to patients who harbour suicidal ideas.

Dr Vinod G Kulkarni, party-in-person, stated that the ECT, which is prohibited under Section 94 (3) of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, can undo suicidal ideas in patients. He requested that the ECT be permitted to be administered by a qualified psychiatrist as it can help save patients having suicidal ideas.

Noting that the matter needs to be looked into by experts, a division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Thursday directed Dr Kulkarni to implead the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) as a respondent in the petition.

The hearing has been adjourned until October 27.