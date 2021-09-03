Plea seeks lifting of ban on treatment against suicidal ideas

Plea to lift ban on treatment against suicidal ideas

The hearing has been adjourned until October 27

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 03 2021, 03:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 03:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A neuropsychiatrist from Hubballi has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for lifting the ban on administering Electro Convulsive Treatment (ECT) to patients who harbour suicidal ideas.

Dr Vinod G Kulkarni, party-in-person, stated that the ECT, which is prohibited under Section 94 (3) of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, can undo suicidal ideas in patients. He requested that the ECT be permitted to be administered by a qualified psychiatrist as it can help save patients having suicidal ideas.

Noting that the matter needs to be looked into by experts, a division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma on Thursday directed Dr Kulkarni to implead the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) as a respondent in the petition.

Hubballi
Karnataka High Court
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Suicide
India News

