Plywood institute challenges BBMP’s service charge demand notice

The high court on Wednesday ordered notices to the state government and the BBMP on a petition filed by the Peenya-based Plywood Industries Research and Training Institute.

The petition challenged the demand notice issued by the BBMP for recovering service charges. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi directed the BBMP not to precipitate the matter on the basis of the notices.

The institute is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. In the petition, it stated while the BBMP’s Assistant Revenue Officer, Lakshmidevi Nagar sub-division, sent repeated demand notices, he sealed the main gate and put up a banner on February 5, 2020. The latest demand notice, issued on September 13, 2021, asked the institute to pay Rs 3.75 crore as service charges for the residential and commercial properties for the period between 2001-02 and 2021-22.

The institute contended the state or its authorities have no legislative competence to impose taxes on the land building belonging to the union government on the basis of the use of land and building, including service charges, in the absence of any services rendered by the BBMP. It challenged section 110 (1) (j) of the KMC Act arguing it’s against Article 285 (1), insofar as classifying land and building belonging to the Union of India on the basis of the use of land and building is concerned.

