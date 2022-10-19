PM Modi likely to open KIA Terminal 2 on November 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on November 11, sources said on Tuesday, even as a schedule of the opening remained unconfirmed.

A source in the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates the airport, said the schedule of the event was being finalised in accordance with directions from the state government. “We are also working toward a November 11 opening, based on the directions received from the state government, but we have not started sending out the official communication on the schedule,” the BIAL source told DH.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted video footage from the new terminal, which he said was set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on November 11. The minister said Terminal 2, billed as the garden terminal, was designed to showcase the ethos of Bengaluru as a garden city.

The first phase of the Rs-13,000 crore terminal, with a total built-up area of 2.54 lakh sqm, is expected to add a capacity of 25 million passengers per annum. Construction work on the terminal was consistently hit by delays forced by the pandemic. The terminal was originally scheduled for a March 2021 opening.