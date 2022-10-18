PM Modi to unveil Kempegowda statue on November 11

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to unveil the 108-ft statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda on November 11, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan held talks with Adichunchanagiri Mutt pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Swami and other Vokkaliga leaders on Monday.

Narayan, who is also vice-chairman of the Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, met the seer on the advice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The pontiff said his mutt would extend all support and cooperation for the success of the event.

The government is spending Rs 85 crore on the Kempegowda statue that is made of bronze. It stands on a 23-acre space near the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli.

‘Sacred mud’ collection campaign

The ‘sacred mud’ collection campaign from all villages across the state, which would be used for the development of the landscape project surrounding the Kempegowda statue, will be flagged off on October 21 in front of the Vidhana Soudha, Narayana informed.

On the same day, Bommai will unveil the statue on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha.