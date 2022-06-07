PM to lay foundation for Bengaluru suburban rly project

PM to lay foundation for Bengaluru suburban railway project

Bommai promised to develop Bengaluru into a mega city with global amenities

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 07 2022, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 02:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,000-crore Bengaluru suburban railway project on June 20, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday. 

Speaking after inaugurating the new building of the government higher primary school in the Govindaraj Nagar assembly constituency, Bommai promised to develop Bengaluru into a mega city with global amenities. Govindaraj Nagar is represented by V Somanna, infrastructure development minister in the state government. 

"An efficient team of ministers and legislators have been working with me for Bengaluru's development," Bommai said. 

Stating that Bengaluru should be an international city, the chief minister said Rs 6,000 crore had been sanctioned for infrastructure projects under the Nagarothana project. 

Projects are ongoing to develop major stormwater drains at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and build metro and suburban train networks and 12 signal-free corridors, he added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Earliest domestic chicken remains found in Thailand

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Drowning leopard rescued using 'charpai' in Maharashtra

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

Sanjay Dutt remembers Sunil Dutt with heartwarming note

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

IISc develops miniproteins that may prevent Covid

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

Road in Udupi 'named' after Nathuram Godse

 