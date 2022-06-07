PM to lay foundation for Bengaluru suburban railway project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 15,000-crore Bengaluru suburban railway project on June 20, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the new building of the government higher primary school in the Govindaraj Nagar assembly constituency, Bommai promised to develop Bengaluru into a mega city with global amenities. Govindaraj Nagar is represented by V Somanna, infrastructure development minister in the state government.

"An efficient team of ministers and legislators have been working with me for Bengaluru's development," Bommai said.

Stating that Bengaluru should be an international city, the chief minister said Rs 6,000 crore had been sanctioned for infrastructure projects under the Nagarothana project.

Projects are ongoing to develop major stormwater drains at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore and build metro and suburban train networks and 12 signal-free corridors, he added.