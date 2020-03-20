PMO seeks action against doctor over COVID-19 claim

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has asked the Karnataka Medical Council (KMC), Bengaluru, to take action against a city-based ophthalmologist for claiming to have a cure for COVID-19.

According to KMC, Dr Sunita Agarwal, founder of Agarwal Hospital, Langford Town, claimed that she had a cure for the pandemic sweeping the globe in a YouTube channel.

On coming to know of the video, the PMO’s office contacted KMC and sought action. But Dr Sunita denied having shot such a video.

A YouTube channel captioned the hospital’s screening camp that only took the temperature of patients as a cure for Covid-19. “We have not provided any treatment at the camp. Not even an ointment was given. We only screened the temperature of people who came,” Dr Sunita said.

Dr Veerabhadrappa H of KMC told DH: “I got a call from an officer of the PMO about a false claim made by Dr Sunita Agarwal regarding a cure for Covid-19. It was a YouTube link about conducting a camp for the public for a cure for Covid-19, which is false. She has taken down the video, but I have informed the Ashoknagar police station. We will be sending her a notice and ask her to reply.”

Dr Sunita said that nobody from KMC made an effort to contact her or anybody from her hospital to verify such claims. “They just issued a press note, saying I had conducted a camp for corona cure. We tried meeting him, but were told he isn’t available for another month,” she said.