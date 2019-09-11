Police beef up security for Vokkaliga groups rally

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements as they braced for the massive show of strength by Vokkaliga groups in support of D K Shivakumar in the city on Wednesday.

The protest rally is scheduled to begin at 11 am from National College Grounds in Basavanagudi and pass through JC Road, Town Hall, Kempegowda Road and Palace Road before reaching its final destination, Freedom Park.

According to organisers, the rally will continue until 3 pm.

The police have deployed 90 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and City Armed Reserve (CAR) along with 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to monitor law and order situation.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said an additional 550 home guards and supervising officials will monitor footage of 500 CCTV cameras installed along the route of the rally.

As many as 20 officials of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police have been deployed to supervise the security arrangements, Rao said.

“Despite the protest being organised on the first working day after a public holiday, we have granted permission for the rally solely because the issue is an emotional one and we have placed trust in the organisers,” said Rao.

Provocative speeches, loud music, bursting crackers and burning effigies, agitators who try to forcibly close shops will be dealt with strictly, said Rao.

Traffic diversion

As a result of the protest, traffic movement on the entire stretch will be diverted to adjacent roads to avoid congestion.