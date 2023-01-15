Police crack down on 'illegal' pet shops

Police crack down on 'illegal' pet shops

Three cases were registered in Girinagar and Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits and some in other parts of the city

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jan 15 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 03:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Bengaluru police raided several shops and rescued cats, dogs, birds and other pet animals on Saturday. The owners have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. 

Three cases were registered in Girinagar and Kumaraswamy Layout police station limits and some in other parts of the city. 

Veterinary doctors, officials from the Karnataka Animal Welfare Board and animal volunteers complained to the police about the "illegal, unhygienic" pet trade. 

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan had announced a crackdown on "illegal" pet shops. 

On January 11, a team headed by sub-inspector Asha K B from Girinagar police station raided a shop named Pet Patch in Nagendra Block, Banashankari 1st Stage. According to the police, the shop was dirty and the cages were in a bad condition. They rescued 13 Zebra Finch birds, 12 love birds (Budgies), four puppies, and a red-eared slider. 

The team raided Dreams Birds and Aqua in Muneshwara Block and rescued four Persian cats and 21 love birds. Neither shop had a trade licence. 

Kumaraswamy Layout police team raided M L Aqua And Pets shop on Subramanyapura Road and rescued eight African love birds, 33 Finches, 31 love birds and 15 pigeons. 

The shopkeepers had kept many birds in congested cages, didn't feed the animals and birds properly and failed to maintain hygiene, according to police. Shopkeepers were arrested in all the three cases. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
pet shops
Bengaluru Police

What's Brewing

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

People celebrate Makar Sankaranti in Rajasthan

People celebrate Makar Sankaranti in Rajasthan

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 