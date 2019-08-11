Police hunt for cook who got minor pregnant

The city police are on the lookout for a man, who sexually assaulted a minor girl and impregnated her on the pretext of marrying her. The accused has been identified as Lakshman, a resident of Byatarayanapura and a cook by profession.

The victim's mother filed a complaint, seeking legal action against Lakshman. The police have booked him under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The police said the accused had learnt about the pregnancy five months ago and has been absconding since, but efforts are on to nab him.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, her daughter had failed in Class 10 public examination and was forced to stay at home. She used to go to her uncle’s house to watch television and came in contact with the accused, who was visiting there. He sexually assaulted the girl on several occasions, the complaint said.

On August 10, the girl was taken to a doctor after she complained of ill health. On examination, it was revealed that she was eight months pregnant.

"We were shocked on hearing this and asked her about it. Then, my daughter told me about the sexual assault," her mother said.