Police rescue two minor boys employed to serve liquor in Bengaluru bar, two booked

Girinagar police have rescued two teenagers employed in a club and a bar in their jurisdiction, booking separate cases on the two entities.

Around 8.45 pm on Tuesday, Manjunath Daddimani, Girinagar sub-inspector and nodal officer for Special Juvenile Police Unit (SJPU), received a tip-off from Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh B G that a minor boy has been employed at the Srinagar Association Club in Girinagar.

Daddimani raided the club along with his team of officers and found that the 16-year-old boy had been assigned to serve liquor to club members and guests.

The boy told Daddimani that he hails from Mandya district and has been working with the club for the past one month. Police said they have registered a case against the management of the club.

The same team raided Millenium Bar and Restaurant in Bank Colony and rescued a 17-year-old boy working as a server. The boy served liquor to customers and stayed in the bar itself.

Both boys have been sent to state boys’ home and their parents have been informed about their rescue.