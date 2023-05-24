Police seize bullets, gun from habitual burglars in Bengaluru

Police in Govindarajanagar recently nabbed two habitual burglars and seized a revolver, 32 bullets, and a car (Hyundai Eon) from them.

The arrested are 56-year-old Fayaz Ahmed, a resident of Sakleshpur in Hassan district, and Prasad R from Veerappa Garden in RT Nagar.

In his complaint, Hanmagowda Patil, assistant sub-inspector with the Govindarajanagar police station, said he and his colleagues were on duty at SBI Junction near the Hosahalli metro station on May 16.

Around 5 pm, they noticed a blue car heading in the direction of MC Layout from the metro station. It stopped a few metres from the police and took a U-turn. The police team intercepted the vehicle.

Police personnel found the duo to be habitual offenders involved in house break-ins.

“Our men checked the car and examined the duo on suspicion that they have some stolen items in their possession. Instead, they found a revolver on Ahmed, hidden near his waist. When questioned, Ahmed confessed that he and Prasad had committed a burglary in a house in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district and had kept the stolen revolver,” a senior police officer said.

They carried the revolver to threaten people, Ahmed said. Police found 32 bullets loaded in the revolver and in a box. Police suspect that the men procured the bullets from arms' dealers. They are verifying the details of the burglary the suspects claim to have committed in Sullia.