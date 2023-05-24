Police seize bullets, gun from habitual burglars in Bengaluru

Police in Govindarajanagar recently nabbed two habitual burglars and seized a revolver, 32 bullets, and a car (Hyundai Eon) from them.
The arrested are 56-year-old Fayaz Ahmed, a resident of Sakleshpur in Hassan district, and Prasad R from Veerappa Garden in RT Nagar.
In his complaint, Hanmagowda Patil, assistant sub-inspector with the Govindarajanagar police station, said he and his colleagues were on duty at SBI Junction near the Hosahalli metro station on May 16.
Around 5 pm, they noticed a blue car heading in the direction of MC Layout from the metro station. It stopped a few metres from the police and took a U-turn. The police team intercepted the vehicle.
Police personnel found the duo to be habitual offenders involved in house break-ins.
“Our men checked the car and examined the duo on suspicion that they have some stolen items in their possession. Instead, they found a revolver on Ahmed, hidden near his waist. When questioned, Ahmed confessed that he and Prasad had committed a burglary in a house in Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district and had kept the stolen revolver,” a senior police officer said.
They carried the revolver to threaten people, Ahmed said. Police found 32 bullets loaded in the revolver and in a box. Police suspect that the men procured the bullets from arms' dealers. They are verifying the details of the burglary the suspects claim to have committed in Sullia.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Indonesia is building a new capital as Jakarta sinks
Air conditioning can’t stop climate migration
Cheetah cub dies at Kuno; 4th death in around 2 months
Man's anti-ageing blood transfusion involves dad & son
Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'
Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'
Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time
Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism