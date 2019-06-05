Police shoot at rowdy-sheeter who attacked constable

City police shot and immobilised a 24-year-old rowdy-sheeter who slashed a razor at a police constable in an attempt to escape arrest at Anekal on Monday night.

The rowdy-sheeter and Banashankari resident Sushank had warrants in his name in multiple cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and robbery.

In all, Sushank is involved in nearly six cases: two murders, two robberies and two attempt to murders. He kept running away from the police. Sushank attacked a software engineer working for Accenture during a robbery in TVS road in Attibele. He took away cash, gold chain, mobile phone and other valuables from the techie.

Receiving a tipoff, a police team pursued Sushank in TVS Road near Attibele. Sushank was intercepted at a police picket and the cops surrounded him. Sushank slashed at constable Prakash with a razor to escape the police.

Anekal police sub-inspector Balaji fired in the air and asked Sushank to put down his weapons and surrender. Sushank paid no heed and continued to attack the policeman, prompting Balaji to shoot at his leg and immobilize him.

The rowdy-sheeter was later taken to a hospital and a case was filed against him for assaulting the police. The cops are searching for three of Sushank’s associates.