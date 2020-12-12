Police solve theft of cash box from insurance firm's office

Police say they have solved the theft of a cash box from the Rajajinagar office of United India Insurance reported in September.

On December 6, around 4.30 pm, police said patrolmen found Lakshmana alias Soni, 50, loitering suspiciously in Gayathrinagar, North Bengaluru. He was taken to the police station and questioned. He later reportedly confessed to have committed several burglaries.

Police said Lakshmana had confessed to stealing the cash box from the insurance company's office. An employee of the company had filed a complaint of the theft that occurred after working hours on September 2. The next day, the staff found the almirah broken and the cash box, containing Rs 1.03 lakh, missing. Lakshmana is believed to have broken the almirah lock with a metal object.

Police further said that Lakshmana had also burgled several homes, and have recovered 135 grams of gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash from him.

Lakshmana was arrested by Gangammanagudi police in May 2019 and Bagalagunte police in September 2019. He got bail in both the cases.