Porters risk all for pittance, but denied govt benefits

It has been more than a month since Devaraj, a 55-year-old porter suffered a fracture while unloading a bag of pulses at Food and Civil Supplies Corporation’s (KFCSC) godown in Yeshwantpur. He is yet to receive any help.

Porters of the corporation have remained invisible to the government, which has failed to recognise the vital role they play in the food production network.

Devaraj is among the 2,500 porters employed by KFCSC, which pays them by the number of sacks they load or unload. The payment ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 13 per quintal, which violates the November 2018 order prescribing Rs 16 a quintal. Unlike other corporations, they don’t have an identity card and remain invisible to the public as well.

Deprived of opportunities, they don’t mind the back-breaking job. However, it is KFCSC’s failure to provide ESI, EPF or other government benefits or schemes that has left them high and dry.

The porters DH spoke to said it is not the corporation but the transport contractors who have become their bosses, but preferred not to be quoted.

President of KFCSC Loading and Unloading Labourers Union G R Shivashankar said there was virtually no one to monitor the welfare of the porters. “The job is tough and risky as about 6% of the porters in each godown sustain injuries. A small mistake may lead to a slipped disc, bone dislocation and sometimes even permanent disability. Labourers risk everything for the pittance, which is not paid properly,” he said.

There are 191 warehouses under KFCSC but porters there not only earn less but also do not have any benefits. Despite a three-year-long fight by the union, only 10% of the labourers are covered under ESI and EPF.

Every day, they report to the transport contractor, who maintains the records. The contractors have established a firm grip over the system with neither the union nor the corporation unable to get details of the records of the porters.

Chinnatambhi, who works at Madiwala godown, said most of the labourers in other parts of the state were not even aware of the basic pay fixation done by government or the facilities they were eligible to. “There is no job security. Those who seek the rightful wage will be replaced within no time. We are not in a condition to oppose them,” he said.

Nagaraj, another labourer in the Vijayanagar godown explained the horrific incident where one of his colleagues fell from a height and injured his elbow. He explained, “My colleague lost his balance and fell down. He had to borrow a huge loan for his treatment and is still unable to repay it.”

Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Commissioner T H M Kumar said the issues raised by the porters would be addressed in a week. “I have called a meeting of ESI and EPF officials on Friday. The labour department and the unions will also be present. We will regulate the transport contractors and ensure that porters will receive health benefits,” Kumar said.

However, he said it would not be possible to regularise porters on the lines of their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Regularisation brings all the benefits given to government employees.

The union, however, is set to begin a strike from Monday.