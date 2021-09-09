Pothole death: Govt agencies repeat 'don't-blame-us' line

Government agencies continue to pass the buck for the death of an elderly disabled man in a road accident in West Bengaluru.

Khursheed Ahmed, 65, died after his four-wheeled mobility scooter bumped into a trench on Manganahalli Main Road on Monday night. The trench had surfaced because the road was dug up for laying a water pipeline and left unattended.

On Tuesday, the BBMP said the road fell under the BDA's jurisdiction. The BDA said the road was dug up by the BWSSB for laying a water pipeline. The BWSSB claimed it didn't carry out any work on the road "recently" and reiterated as much on Wednesday.

In a statement, Devaraj M, Chief Engineer (West), BWSSB, claimed that the road-digging had been completed "long ago" and that the site had even been handed back to the BDA. "As per the report of our engineers, the work on the disputed stretch of the road was carried out in August 2019 and completed in November 2019. The contractor fully restored the road by using wet mix as per the standard specifications," Devaraj said.

Further, the "road restoration" was examined by a third party, which issued a certificate validating the "satisfactory" work. Stressing that it's not responsible for maintaining the road once the work gets over, the BWSSB said that even the defects liability period lapsed in November last year and that it hadn't carried out any other work since.

But the BDA disagreed and continued to lay the blame on the BWSSB. "The condition of the road itself shows that their quality of work wasn't up to the mark. Other stretches of the road which are maintained by the BDA are intact even to this day. Only the stretch dug up by the BWSSB caused trouble,” a top BDA official told DH.

The official said the BDA would have taken the responsibility had it been paid the road restoration charges. “Either they (BWSSB) should restore the road or pay us the restoration charges. They instead entrusted the work to a contractor and failed to check if the road was restored correctly,” the official said.