Pothole-filling machines to repair 400 km of roads  

The BBMP will deploy automatic pothole-filling machines to repair 400 kilometres of roads in the city’s core areas.

Among these, 182 km are arterial roads and 215 km are ward roads in the Central Business District (CBD).

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is yet to reveal the list of roads to be repaired, has floated three separate tenders to undertake the project (East, West and arterial roads). Officials said roads not covered in the defect liability period (DLP) are taken up for regular maintenance.

It is not the first time that the BBMP is using automatic pothole-filling machines to repair roads. It has been using this technology, called Python 5000, on 182 km of roads paying Rs 20 lakh a month to the service provider.

As per the tender, the BBMP will have powers to levy a fine of Rs 250 if it notices a pothole on the stretch. If there are more than five potholes, the penalty would be Rs 12,500. The service provider willing to participate in any one of the packages should possess at least two pothole-filling machines and road-cutting machines.

