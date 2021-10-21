Pothole-filling resumes in some areas as rains recede

Facing public backlash over bad roads, the BBMP resumed filling up potholes across the city on Wednesday as rains took a break after 10 days.

Though the BBMP was given multiple deadlines, the civic body had failed to fill up the potholes citing bad weather.

BBMP workers were seeing filling up potholes in such areas as HSR Layout, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur and Basaveshwara Nagar.

A senior BBMP engineer admitted that the exercise was carried out on a small scale because only three loads of bituminous concrete mix could be arranged. "We hope that at least 15 loads could be used at night to fill potholes on major roads, weather permitting," the official said.

Drawing a comparison between sunny and rainy days, the official said that the BBMP was unable to use even a single load of BC mix during the last seven days.

"We had to completely halt the operations because of a two-pronged problem. On the one hand, we cannot operate the BC mix machines during the rains. Even if we try to, the quality of the mix produced will not be satisfactory. On the other hand, we cannot fill the potholes on the roads since the surface is wet," another engineer said.

He continued: "When we were actively filling potholes before the rains, there were days when we used nearly 30 loads of BC mix."