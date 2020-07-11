Pourakarmikas stage protest demanding protective gear

Sanitary workers staged a protest in all the BBMP wards on Friday, demanding safety gear to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and payment of a month's salary as an emergency fund.

They demanded that the BBMP provide them with PPE kits, besides new masks and gloves daily and disinfectant and water facilities to wash their equipment. They also sought that the Palike pay them a month’s salary as an emergency fund.

“Workers staying in containment zones are unable to report to work. They should be paid salaries. Those working in containment zones and sealed areas must be provided with PPE kits,” demanded a worker.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The workers demanded that officials should undertake thermal testing before marking attendance every day and also conduct health checks. The salaries should be paid directly. The Palike had promised to give Rs 100 as bus fare during the lockdown and the same should be continued, they said.

Second death

A 52-year-old civic worker infected with Covid-19 a few days ago died on Friday. The woman was working in KP Agrahara (Ward 122) and became the second victim to the virus among pourakarmikas. A 54-year-old civic worker had also died due to Covid-19.

Former president, State Safai Karmachari Development Corporation, Narayan demanded all workers be tested immediately.