Power bill: Bengaluru restaurants to get promised waiver from fixed charges

The waiver, which was applicable for three months between April 2021 and June 2021, is yet to be processed

  • May 25 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: May 25 2022, 03:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Restaurant owners in the city may finally be able to claim the waiver on fixed electricity charges announced by the state government in August 2021 owing to the pandemic. 

The waiver, which was applicable for three months between April 2021 and June 2021, is yet to be processed.

On Tuesday, representatives of the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association met Bescom Managing Director Rajendra Cholan and asked him to take immediate action. 

Bescom, in a statement, said that the MD has assured them of relief. 

“Once the office-bearers of the association furnish details of the registration of hotels and restaurants, officials will take immediate action to reimburse the charges,” Cholan said. 

He also promised a regular power supply in the Kumbalgodu area, which had suffered severe infrastructural damages owing to the recent rains. 

“Owing to the uprooting of 300 trees, over 150 electric poles were damaged resulting in disruption of power in the area. We have taken up works to ensure regular power supply going ahead,” Cholan said. 

