Power outage in parts of Bengaluru outskirts today

Power supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city’s outskirts on Saturday due to Bescom works in the Jigani subdivision of the Chandapura division, the utility agency said in a statement.
Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Indlawadi Cross, Dyavasandra, Nosenuru, Bommandahalli and the surrounding areas will be affected.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab
Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod
Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults
Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth
'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama
Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona
Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts
Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk