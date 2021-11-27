Power outage in parts of Bengaluru outskirts today

Power outage in parts of Bengaluru outskirts today

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 27 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 03:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Power supply will be disrupted in some parts of the city’s outskirts on Saturday due to Bescom works in the Jigani subdivision of the Chandapura division, the utility agency said in a statement. 

Haragadde, Kumbaranahalli, Indlawadi Cross, Dyavasandra, Nosenuru, Bommandahalli and the surrounding areas will be affected. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

power outage
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 