Prajavani honours 20 young achievers

Prajavani and Deccan Herald on Thursday felicitated 20 persons from across the state for their outstanding achievements.

As part of an exercise to recognise persons working in different sector and making their contribution to the greater common good, Prajavani had chosen 60 candidates, who were carefully evaluated by experts before selecting the 20 members.

The Youth Achievers-2020 include dedicated contributors to the field of language, agriculture, sports, literature, social service, technology, research, education and other sectors.

The achievers got together at a small gathering, and shared the experiences and challenges they faced on their way.

Veteran actor Devaraj honoured the achievers from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramangagar districts. “The prize should encourage more people,” he said.

IPS officer Isha Pant, who learnt Kannada within four years after coming to the state from Madhya Pradesh, praised the culture of Karnataka and its people.

National College principal Y C Kamala, a member of the jury, said it was a humongous task to zero in on 20 achievers from the first list of 600 persons.

Achievers: Chinmay Atreyas (singer), Manoja Mudugurki (teacher), Anup Maiyya (language), Sridhar Nagaraj (language), Aspiya Begaum (scientist), Ashik S V (entrepreneur), Likhit S P (swimming), Sameeksha V (yoga), Prakash Jayaramaiah (cricket), Isha Panth (police), Pavan Kalyan (agriculture), H L Omprakash (Vachana), Chidanandamurthy Aradhya (environment), Manas Kulkarni (physicist), Samyukta Puligal (translator), Vivekananda Hallikere (bike sharing), Pushpa Chandaura (agriculture), Suhasini (SWM), Nagashree G S (arts), Raghavendra Devagi (cricket throwdown).