Prepare ward-wise electoral rolls: Poll panel to BBMP

Following the Supreme Court directive to publish the ward-wise reservation list and hold the BBMP elections soon, the State Election Commission has asked the civic body to prepare ward-wise electoral rolls.

In a circular on Friday, the commission said officials should consider the delimitation report published by the government and prepare the list accordingly. The draft of the voter list for every ward should be published on August 25 and the same should be communicated to the commission and the recognised political parties.

The BBMP is also expected to set up helplines to receive objections, if any, to the draft list and publish the final list on September 22.

The BBMP chief commissioner is expected to supervise the process and appoint electoral registration officer and assistant electoral registration officers to prepare the voter list for every ward by referring to the electoral rolls of the legislative assembly elections.

The number of voters under every polling station should be maintained between 300 and 1,400. All BBMP zonal commissioners have been appointed as observers for the process. While the BBMP chief commissioner is expected to verify at least 1% of the voter list, the zonal commissioners should verify at least 5%.