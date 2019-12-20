Private firms to develop six Bengaluru lakes

Private companies will develop six lakes in the city as the minor irrigation department has signed agreements with the firms for cleaning and maintenance of the lakes.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy briefed the media after meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

“The MoUs have been signed following the chief minister’s approval,” Madhuswamy said.

The Biocon Foundation will develop and maintain the Kammasandra Lake, while Prestige has committed to developing the Doddakallasandra, Karehalli and Sarjapur lakes.

The Doddathogur and Karehallikere lakes will also be developed under similar agreements, Madhuswamy said.