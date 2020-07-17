'Pvt hosps should discharge asymptomatic Covid cases'

Private hospitals should discharge asymptomatic Covid-19 patients: R Ashoka

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 17 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2020, 19:06 ist
Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: Facebook (RAshokaBJP)

Private hospitals should “immediately discharge” asymptomatic Covid-19 patients, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday.

“It has come to our notice that some private hospitals are still keeping asymptomatic patients and giving them package treatment,” he said. “Those without any symptoms should not be kept in the hospital. They should be immediately discharged,” said Ashoka, who is in-charge of managing private hospitals during the Covid-19 crisis.

The chief secretary will issue an order in this regard, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Ashoka was speaking to reporters after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a meeting with all those in-charge of the eight municipal zones in Bengaluru. Ashoka is in charge of the south zone.

The government is yet to get 2,500 beds from the private sector, for which a final round of meeting has been scheduled on Saturday.

“(Private hospitals) have said things like they don’t have enough staff. But we will give it finality and take all those beds under government custody,” Ashoka said. “If beds are arranged, problems won’t arise. So, beds are important, especially in ICU and with ventilators,” he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
R Ashoka
B S Yediyurappa
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

Unfamiliar territory for Indian bridal industry

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

'India's lockdown saved $690 mn in health costs'

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

Women in politics: 60 years of milestones

 