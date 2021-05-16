Private schools to start academic year in June, online of course

Private schools affiliated to various boards will continue online teaching in the new academic year.

Schools affiliated to the CBSE and the ICSE have sent detailed timetables to parents and students, announcing the start of online classes in the first week of June while institutions affiliated to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin the new academic year on July 15.

Rajesh B N, a parent, said he had received an e-mail from the school about the start of online classes on June 7 for grades 1 and above. A virtual parents’ meeting has been scheduled for May 30, he added.

Nooraine Fazal, co-founder and CEO, Inventure Academy, said: “Online learning is an option before us during this pandemic but we are also investing in hybrid learning. Online schooling was rated higher than campus schooling last year and this is the opportunity to leverage the power of technology.”

The school will start the academic year for its faculty on Monday and for students “very soon”.

Fazal urged the state to invest in education infrastructure and help government-run and budget schools by providing children devices to facilitate online learning.

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) says it’s launching a virtual platform called ‘Hybrid Vidya’ to help member schools reach each and every student.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association, said the platform would not only facilitate live classes but the classes would also be available to students for 48 hours.

“This will be available to all our member schools,” he said.

Kumar claimed that the Department of State Education Research and Training hadn’t shown interest in Hybrid Vidya. According to him, the government can adopt the platform to reach out to children studying in its schools. “We would happy to share our resources,” he said.