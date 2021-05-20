Private schools withhold exam results, demand full fees first

Several private schools have withheld the exam results of students citing non-payment of fees for the 2020-21 academic year, rekindling the confrontation between parents and institutions.

A group of parents whose wards go to various private schools said some institutions did not announce the results of the kindergarten children. “The school sent us a message two days ago asking us to clear the pending dues of UKG or the child won’t be promoted,” said a parent whose children go to a reputable chain of schools in Whitefield.

No Transfer Certificate

Another parent cited the state government order and said schools were supposed to charge only 70% of the previous year’s tuition.

“We have paid the fee,” the parent said. “But now the school is demanding payment of full fees to promote my child to the next class. The worst thing is that they are refusing to issue the Transfer Certificate (TC).”

The schools are hiding behind their challenge of the government order in the high court.

A parent had shared with DH a message they received from the school that read: “Dear parents, the results of the academic year 2020-21 will be announced on Wednesday, 19th May 2021, through your WhatsApp group to the students who have paid the fees for the academic year.”

“The results are also to be updated in SATS for the information of the department. Those who have balance can clear the fees by transferring the amount to Canara Bank 088***********82."

A parent whose children are enrolled in a reputable state board-affiliated school in South Bengaluru said: “After we received the message (demanding fees), we contacted the school and were told that the results won’t be announced until we clear the dues. We have paid 70% of the fee as per government orders, but the school is asking 100%.”

Parents are also outraged that the committees constituted to examine fee-related issues have failed to act against the institutions.

Colleges, too, demand fees

Several higher educational institutions are also demanding fees from students, a group of whom has filed a complaint with the admission overseas committee headed by a retired high court judge.

They have accused some of the pharmacy colleges of blocking online classes demanding excess fees.

“It looks like there is no value for a notice from the admission overseeing committee. The college has blocked access to online classes demanding excess fees,” said a parent who has admitted his son to Acharya & BM Reddy College of Pharmacy.