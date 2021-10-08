Pro-Kannada activists protest imposition of Hindi in competitive exams

Pro-Kannada activists on Thursday protested the “continued imposition of Hindi” in the competitive exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other central agencies.

Activists took to Twitter and said the preliminary examinations conducted by the UPSC still force candidates to chose between Hindi or English, while candidates allowed to write the main examinations in Kannada have to depend on question papers in English.

Arun Javagal of Kannada Rakshana Vedike said lack of options to write the exams in Kannada, especially for Group A and B jobs, means denial of equal opportunity.

“We have seen the Union government withdrawing the mandatory English assessment tests in the UPSC exams because people from the Hindi belt protested. However, we are still forced to write the exams in either English or Hindi. This discrimination has to stop,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here