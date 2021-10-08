Pro-Kannada activists protest Hindi imposition in exams

Pro-Kannada activists protest imposition of Hindi in competitive exams

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 08 2021, 04:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 07:28 ist
Kannada Rakshana Vedike member Arun Javagal. Credit: Special Arrangement

Pro-Kannada activists on Thursday protested the “continued imposition of Hindi” in the competitive exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other central agencies.

Activists took to Twitter and said the preliminary examinations conducted by the UPSC still force candidates to chose between Hindi or English, while candidates allowed to write the main examinations in Kannada have to depend on question papers in English.

Arun Javagal of Kannada Rakshana Vedike said lack of options to write the exams in Kannada, especially for Group A and B jobs, means denial of equal opportunity.

“We have seen the Union government withdrawing the mandatory English assessment tests in the UPSC exams because people from the Hindi belt protested. However, we are still forced to write the exams in either English or Hindi. This discrimination has to stop,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

KRV
Kannada
Hindi
Competitive Exams

What's Brewing

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 