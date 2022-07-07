Process to report hit-and-run cases of strays must be simplified, say activists

Over the last six months, at least three hit-and-run cases of dogs have been reported in Bengaluru, highlighting a systemic failure to protect animals.

Animal lovers believe the laws and mechanism of reporting cruelties to animals, especially hit-and-run cases involving strays, must change.

Indiranagar resident Sneha Nandihal, a witness to one such incident on Tuesday night, said that she ran from pillar to post to report the incident and initiate legal process.

“There is no set process to be followed (in the animal hit-and-run cases) and no helpline for common man to report such incidents. I had to walk to the police station, lodge an FIR and get the post-mortem done. Not every person would have time to complete all the procedures,” said Sneha.

Temporary outrage

Activist Priya Chetty-Rajagopal pointed to the need for sustained action. “Temporary outrage is not the way forward. The authorities need to realise how such incidents are a portrayal of the mindset of the people. These people could be criminals. The police department has to take note of it and act immediately,” she said.

She added that the system was entirely volunteer-driven. “Even if an incident is reported, there is no dedicated team responding to it. Only a few trying to better the situation helps. In the last three cases, even though we had witnesses and CCTV footage, conviction has happened in only one,” Priya added.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials insisted that those who report the incident should file a police complaint.

“We, as a civic body, cannot file a complaint without a witness and evidence. Hence, we urge citizens to either write to the BBMP along with the evidence or report it themselves,” a senior BBMP official said.

In January, a hit-and-run incident was reported in Jayanagar 1st Block and a similar incident surfaced from Jayanagar 9th Block in May. On Tuesday, a car ran over a 14-year-old dog in Indiranagar.