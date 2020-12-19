Procure body-worn cameras for police force, appeals PIL

A PIL has been filed in the Karnataka High Court seeking direction to the police department to procure body-worn cameras for the force. According to the petitioner, the cameras will help curb corruption and will aid in the safety of the policemen.

The petitioner stated that she has obtained information under the Right to Information Act by which the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate has purchased 50 such cameras for the use of traffic policemen by spending Rs 75 lakh. But none of the cameras are used by traffic police, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner claimed that body-worn camera recordings have evidential value and will also instill fear in the offenders. The cameras also create confidence among the police force.

The petitioner has prayed for a direction to the police department to consider the representation placed by her on September 10, 2019 and November 24, 2020.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered notice to the State DGP and IGP and Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. The court directed the state government and police department to file their statement of objections by January 21, 2021.